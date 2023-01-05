Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,928. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

