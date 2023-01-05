Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.