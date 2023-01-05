Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

