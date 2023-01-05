Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NXP opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

