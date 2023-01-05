nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 438,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 66.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 765,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 305,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. 7,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

