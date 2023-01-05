Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.95 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $208.28 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.32 or 0.07429517 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03695549 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $13,952,600.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

