Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 9.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.96 and last traded at 2.08. 53,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,008,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.73 and a 200-day moving average of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. The business had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

