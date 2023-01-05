Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 28%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.21. 3,110,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,043,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Oblong Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Oblong had a negative net margin of 389.08% and a negative return on equity of 74.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

