Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Down 9.9%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.03 and last traded at C$8.09. 467,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 472,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$644.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 3.9799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$47,277.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,413.05.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.