Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Cut by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 110,386 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

