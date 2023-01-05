ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 32,807 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,807 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.