Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

