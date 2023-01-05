Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NYSE:JLL traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.90. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average is $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

