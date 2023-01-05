Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $690.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors



Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.



