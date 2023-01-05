Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.44 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

