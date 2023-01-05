Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 8,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.67 million. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.