Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

INTC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,883,440. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

