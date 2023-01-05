Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.91. 33,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,876. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

