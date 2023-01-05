OMG Network Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. OMG Network has a market cap of $149.02 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006304 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00069946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022830 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003885 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

