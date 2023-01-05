OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

