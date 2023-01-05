OpenBlox Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $425,607.47 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 125.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00443901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.02222510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.95 or 0.30326908 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.