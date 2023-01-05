Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

