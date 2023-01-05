Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) traded down 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 4,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 778% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Opthea Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.