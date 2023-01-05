Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) traded down 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 4,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 778% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Opthea Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea

About Opthea

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Opthea worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

