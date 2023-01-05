Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.