Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $12.73

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2,346 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Insider Activity at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 550.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $57,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

See Also

