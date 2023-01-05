Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $729,864.79 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

