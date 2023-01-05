Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $61.25 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00444402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.02203061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.84 or 0.30361080 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.