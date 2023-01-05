Orchid Trading Up 0.7% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $47.30 million and $1.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06949368 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,313,169.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.