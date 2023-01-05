Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 670 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

