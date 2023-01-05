Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

