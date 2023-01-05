Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,304,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 47.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 8,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $137.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

