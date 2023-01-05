Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

