Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

