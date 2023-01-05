Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

C opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

