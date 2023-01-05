Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

