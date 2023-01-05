Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.89. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

