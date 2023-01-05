Osmosis (OSMO) Market Cap Hits $357.87 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $357.87 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

