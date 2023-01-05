Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Up 0.7%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.59. 4,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVL. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,297,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,408,000 after acquiring an additional 743,041 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 219.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period.

