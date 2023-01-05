Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,258.72

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $146,258.72 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,864.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00443975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00908201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00110726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00604213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00257418 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,380,609 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

