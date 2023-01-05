Oxen Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $163,453.52 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00448244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00894695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00113844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00603413 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00255994 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,372,639 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

