PACCAR Stock to Split on Friday, January 13th (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.