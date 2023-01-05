Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,615. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 34.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

