Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Invests $200,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

