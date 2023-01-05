Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

