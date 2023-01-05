Pariax LLC Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Pariax LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 0.6% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 994,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,102,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $34.60 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

