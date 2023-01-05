Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $124,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

