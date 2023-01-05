Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 16,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 191,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,514,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

