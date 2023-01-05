Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $10.69. Pearson shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 9,388 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.12) to GBX 910 ($10.96) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.77) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.33) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pearson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 270,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.