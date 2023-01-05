Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $10.69. Pearson shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 9,388 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.12) to GBX 910 ($10.96) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.77) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.33) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.
Pearson Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.