Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after buying an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.