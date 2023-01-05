Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $59.11. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 1,236 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

