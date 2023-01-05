Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $59.11. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 1,236 shares traded.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.36.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
