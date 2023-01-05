Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 21,500 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,084,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,657,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $57,350.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,100 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $46,022.40.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $99,905.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $98,540.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $92,610.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $106,120.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PVL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 172,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,919. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.